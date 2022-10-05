Godsey & Gibb Associates Invests $58,000 in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AB traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.13. 9,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,995. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.33. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $34.89 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.34.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $971.40 million for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

