Godsey & Gibb Associates Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Fidelity National Information Services makes up approximately 0.2% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 155,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,944,000 after buying an additional 96,092 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 783.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 993,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,432,000 after acquiring an additional 881,031 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FIS traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.95. The company had a trading volume of 46,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,816,886. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.70 and a 1-year high of $126.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $76,951,382.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.46.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

