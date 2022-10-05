Godsey & Gibb Associates Takes Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after buying an additional 589,747 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 458.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,672,000 after buying an additional 493,185 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 151.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,609,000 after buying an additional 362,282 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 452.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth about $6,799,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NJR stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $40.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,271. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.71.

New Jersey Resources Cuts Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $552.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.65 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 68.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

