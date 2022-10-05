Godsey & Gibb Associates Takes Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Allstate accounts for 0.1% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $132.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,238. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

