Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

