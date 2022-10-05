Governance OHM Hits 24-Hour Volume of $180,399.00 (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and $180,399.00 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Governance OHM has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for $2,559.19 or 0.12616205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00145423 BTC.

About Governance OHM

Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Governance OHM

According to CryptoCompare, “Governance OHM (GOHM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Governance OHM has a current supply of 113,153.19050536 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Governance OHM is 2,427.58962896 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $347,261.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.olympusdao.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.

