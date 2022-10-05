Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.73

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,430 ($17.28) to GBX 1,300 ($15.71) in a research note on Friday, June 10th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30.
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.
