Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Gap Up to $1.32

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.32, but opened at $1.35. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 316,782 shares.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Up 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.99.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $205.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

About Gran Tierra Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

