GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Short Interest Up 10.0% in September

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,970,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the August 31st total of 12,700,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of GSK opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. GSK has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Oddo Bhf raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,700.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in GSK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

