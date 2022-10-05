Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.19. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 27,812 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 21,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.