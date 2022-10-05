GuildFi (GF) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

GuildFi (GF) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One GuildFi token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000786 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GuildFi has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. GuildFi has a market capitalization of $15.18 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of GuildFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GuildFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003255 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00145230 BTC.

GuildFi Profile

GuildFi launched on December 3rd, 2021. GuildFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,077,751 tokens. The official website for GuildFi is guildfi.com. GuildFi’s official Twitter account is @guildfiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GuildFi is medium.com/guildfi.

GuildFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GuildFi (GF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. GuildFi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 42,185,071.6265935 in circulation. The last known price of GuildFi is 0.16007665 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,176,953.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://guildfi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GuildFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GuildFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GuildFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GuildFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GuildFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.