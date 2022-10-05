Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.87

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.87 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.55 ($0.02). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 1.63 ($0.02), with a volume of 389,098 shares trading hands.

Haydale Graphene Industries Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.65, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.70. The stock has a market cap of £14.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.75.

Insider Activity at Haydale Graphene Industries

In other Haydale Graphene Industries news, insider David Banks purchased 735,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £14,711.70 ($17,776.34).

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers composites; elastomers; graphene and silver-based complex fluids for radio frequency identification market; piezo resistive nanomaterial enhanced inks graphene-based sensor systems; flexible electronics; and test strips for self-diagnostic biomedical sensor device.

