Head to Head Analysis: Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) & Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN)

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) and Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ebix and Allin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebix 0 0 0 0 N/A Allin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ebix presently has a consensus price target of $150.00, indicating a potential upside of 654.91%. Given Ebix’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ebix is more favorable than Allin.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebix $994.94 million 0.62 $68.19 million $2.25 8.82 Allin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Ebix and Allin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ebix has higher revenue and earnings than Allin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Ebix shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Ebix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Allin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ebix and Allin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebix 6.97% 12.43% 5.54% Allin N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Ebix has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allin has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ebix beats Allin on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions. The company operates P&C exchanges primarily in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, which facilitates the exchange of insurance data between brokers and insurance carriers with a focus on the areas of personal and commercial lines. Its exchange related products and services include travel exchanges and money transfer services; foreign exchange and outward remittance services; payment services; gift cards for consumers that can be redeemed at various merchants; and technology services for various providers in the areas of lending, wealth and asset management, and travel. The company's insurance exchanges related products and services include SaaS platform and related services; licensing of software; and professional services comprising setting up, customization, training, or consulting. Its risk compliance services cover certificates of insurance creation and tracking; consulting services comprising project management and development; and business process outsourcing services, including domain intensive project management, system consulting services, and claims adjudication/settlement services. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

About Allin

Allin Corporation engages in designing, developing, and deploying interactive software platforms for the hospitality industry. It offers DIGIMANAGER, a browser-based content management system portal by which authorized staff can insert and edit interactive content, select options, schedule modules and content, and run system health checks, as well as run reports on system usage, guest responses, and transactions. The company also provides DigiHD, a high-definition ITV solution for distribution on IP network infrastructures; DIGIMOBILE, a solution to offer interactive smart phone/pad applications that can be integrated with existing ITV offerings; DIGICASINO, which deliver high-definition slots and video poker on room televisions; DIGIHD-(COAX), a solution that enables to deliver high-definition ITV services over RF broadcast network; and DIGIPUBLIC, a signage technology that enables cruise lines and land-based destination resorts to control various interactive public displays from DIGIMANAGER. It serves hotel and cruise industries. Allin Corporation was formerly known as Allin Communications Corp and changed its name to Allin Corporation in August 1996. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

