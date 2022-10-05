Head-To-Head Comparison: IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) versus Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN)

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) and Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for IonQ and Allin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 1 0 2.50 Allin 0 0 0 0 N/A

IonQ currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.89%. Given IonQ’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe IonQ is more favorable than Allin.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

62.3% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of IonQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Allin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

IonQ has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allin has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and Allin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ -1,470.75% -9.72% -9.02% Allin N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IonQ and Allin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $2.10 million 538.75 -$106.19 million ($0.54) -10.57 Allin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Allin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IonQ.

Summary

IonQ beats Allin on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

About Allin

Allin Corporation engages in designing, developing, and deploying interactive software platforms for the hospitality industry. It offers DIGIMANAGER, a browser-based content management system portal by which authorized staff can insert and edit interactive content, select options, schedule modules and content, and run system health checks, as well as run reports on system usage, guest responses, and transactions. The company also provides DigiHD, a high-definition ITV solution for distribution on IP network infrastructures; DIGIMOBILE, a solution to offer interactive smart phone/pad applications that can be integrated with existing ITV offerings; DIGICASINO, which deliver high-definition slots and video poker on room televisions; DIGIHD-(COAX), a solution that enables to deliver high-definition ITV services over RF broadcast network; and DIGIPUBLIC, a signage technology that enables cruise lines and land-based destination resorts to control various interactive public displays from DIGIMANAGER. It serves hotel and cruise industries. Allin Corporation was formerly known as Allin Communications Corp and changed its name to Allin Corporation in August 1996. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

