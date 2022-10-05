Head-To-Head Review: Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) and Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Concert Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Galmed Pharmaceuticals and Concert Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.47 million ($1.00) -0.38 Concert Pharmaceuticals $32.58 million 7.14 -$80.05 million ($3.41) -1.88

Analyst Recommendations

Galmed Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Concert Pharmaceuticals. Concert Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galmed Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and Concert Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals 0 5 0 0 2.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,224.50%. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 143.75%. Given Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Galmed Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Concert Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Galmed Pharmaceuticals and Concert Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals N/A -87.35% -73.45% Concert Pharmaceuticals N/A -116.27% -80.65%

Risk & Volatility

Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concert Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals beats Concert Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus. The company also evaluates Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a Phase IIa clinical trial with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. In addition, it engages in the development of Amilo-5MER, a 5 amino acid synthetic peptide methionine, threonine, alanine, aspartic acid, and valine. It has a research agreement with Gannex Pharma Co., Ltd. to develop a combination therapy of ASC41 (THR-beta agonist) and Aramchol (SCD 1 inhibitor) for the treatment of NASH; a research and development collaboration agreement with MyBiotics Pharma Ltd. to identify the selected microbiome repertoire associated with the response to Aramchol; and a license agreement with Samil Pharma. Co., Ltd. for the commercialization of Aramchol in the Republic of Korea. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition. It has strategic collaborations with Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Cipla Technologies; and Processa Pharmaceuticals. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

