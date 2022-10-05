Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $71.42

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.42 and last traded at $73.31, with a volume of 112958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.92.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Heska to $170.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heska by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,327,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,719,000 after buying an additional 68,591 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

