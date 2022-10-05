Hiblocks (HIBS) Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. Hiblocks has a market capitalization of $7.32 million and approximately $674,614.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hiblocks has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 19,970,843,711 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io. Hiblocks’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hiblocks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

