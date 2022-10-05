Hideki Garren Sells 4,000 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $243,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $14,798.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hideki Garren also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prothena alerts:

On Thursday, September 15th, Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $122,080.00.

Prothena Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ PRTA traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $58.11. 973,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,622. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -242.13 and a beta of 0.49. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $74.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. On average, analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Prothena by 1.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 61.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Prothena by 11.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.