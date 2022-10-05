Hideki Garren Sells 4,000 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTAGet Rating) insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $243,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $14,798.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hideki Garren also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 15th, Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.
  • On Monday, August 1st, Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $122,080.00.

Prothena Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ PRTA traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $58.11. 973,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,622. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -242.13 and a beta of 0.49. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $74.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. On average, analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Prothena by 1.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 61.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Prothena by 11.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

