Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund stock remained flat at $9.21 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 40,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,237. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 29,826 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 44,622 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

