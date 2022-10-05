Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Monday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Highland Global Allocation Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Performance

HGLB stock remained flat at $9.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,237. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland Global Allocation Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 60.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 29,826 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 372.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 44,622 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the first quarter worth about $350,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the first quarter worth about $115,000.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

