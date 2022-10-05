Highview Capital Management LLC DE Buys 1,026 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SDY traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.91. 25,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,151. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.02.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

