Highview Capital Management LLC DE Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.5% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.56.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $538.19. 8,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,508. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $210.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $562.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

