Highview Capital Management LLC DE Has $889,000 Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Aflac were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $271,422,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,782,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,488 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Aflac by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 799,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Down 0.7 %

AFL traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,787. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.30.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,972 shares of company stock worth $2,322,363 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

