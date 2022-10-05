Highview Capital Management LLC DE Has $960,000 Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE reduced its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,781 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.35.

Equity Residential Stock Down 3.1 %

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,424. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $65.58 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

