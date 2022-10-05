Highview Capital Management LLC DE Lowers Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Accenture were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.50. 12,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,071. The stock has a market cap of $171.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $254.27 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.73 and a 200 day moving average of $296.68.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.26.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

