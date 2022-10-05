Highview Capital Management LLC DE Sells 550 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 1.1% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $959,748,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after purchasing an additional 823,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 396,988.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,319,000 after purchasing an additional 603,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE DE traded down $3.97 on Wednesday, reaching $356.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,276. The company’s fifty day moving average is $356.39 and its 200-day moving average is $359.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.