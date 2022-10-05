Highview Capital Management LLC DE Sells 550 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 1.1% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $959,748,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after purchasing an additional 823,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 396,988.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,319,000 after purchasing an additional 603,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Deere & Company Stock Down 1.1 %
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deere & Company (DE)
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.