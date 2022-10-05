HNC COIN (HNC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,227.00

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. HNC COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $14,227.00 worth of HNC COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HNC COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HNC COIN has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004979 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $152.91 or 0.00755993 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000789 BTC.

HNC COIN Profile

HNC COIN (HNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. HNC COIN’s total supply is 83,579,284 coins. HNC COIN’s official Twitter account is @CoinHnc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HNC COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HNC COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HNC COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HNC COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

