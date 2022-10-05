Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.02

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 12503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.89.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Holley news, CEO Thomas W. Tomlinson bought 7,500 shares of Holley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,321.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Holley news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 24,578 shares of Holley stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $159,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,011.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas W. Tomlinson acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,321.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Holley by 340.0% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Parafestas Anastasios purchased a new position in Holley in the first quarter valued at $2,782,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Holley by 5.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Holley in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the first quarter worth about $2,930,000.

About Holley

(Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

