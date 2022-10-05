Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Shares Down 25%

Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 34,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 10,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Home Bistro Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37.

Home Bistro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Bistro Inc provides prepackaged and prepared meals in the United States. The company produces, packages, and sells gourmet meals and desserts under the Home Bistro brand; and markets meats and seafood under the Prime Chop and Colorado Prime brands. It sells meals through www.homebistro.com and www.modelmeals.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bistro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bistro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.