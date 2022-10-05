Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Horizon Bancorp Price Performance

HBNC stock opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39. The stock has a market cap of $831.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.02. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.97 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 41.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 531,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,919,000 after buying an additional 156,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after purchasing an additional 89,896 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 180.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 75,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,218,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after purchasing an additional 39,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBNC. Stephens boosted their target price on Horizon Bancorp to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Featured Articles

