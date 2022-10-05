Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$44.87 and last traded at C$44.64. Approximately 21,893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 28,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.42.

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.24.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.