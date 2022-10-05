HSBC Downgrades Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) to Hold

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Air France-KLM from €1.90 ($1.94) to €1.85 ($1.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Air France-KLM from €3.10 ($3.16) to €1.10 ($1.12) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Air France-KLM from €1.50 ($1.53) to €1.85 ($1.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air France-KLM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Air France-KLM Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of AFLYY stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

