HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.17

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
HSS Hire Group Trading Up 0.4 %
LON HSS opened at GBX 12.60 ($0.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of £88.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,255.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 14.64. HSS Hire Group has a one year low of GBX 12 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 19.90 ($0.24).
About HSS Hire Group
See Also
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for HSS Hire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSS Hire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.