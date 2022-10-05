HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.17

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HSS Hire Group Trading Up 0.4 %

LON HSS opened at GBX 12.60 ($0.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of £88.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,255.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 14.64. HSS Hire Group has a one year low of GBX 12 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 19.90 ($0.24).

About HSS Hire Group

HSS Hire Group plc provides tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Rental and Related Revenue; and Services segments. It offers tools and equipment, including powered access and power generation equipment; and engages in the resale of fuel and other consumables, as well as provision of transport and other ancillary services.

