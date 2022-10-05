Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.44

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 63292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

A number of research firms recently commented on HPP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.69 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -526.32%.

In other news, Director Mark David Linehan acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $87,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,687 shares in the company, valued at $708,217.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, President Mark T. Lammas bought 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,400.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark David Linehan bought 7,500 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $87,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,217.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

