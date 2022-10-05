Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.07

Shares of Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.07 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 6.80 ($0.08). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 6.80 ($0.08), with a volume of 496,553 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources from GBX 12 ($0.14) to GBX 9 ($0.11) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st.

The stock has a market cap of £25.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

