Hydro Protocol Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (HOT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $71,441.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Hydro Protocol Coin Profile

Hydro Protocol’s genesis date was September 5th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol.

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is a network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX.HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers.The official Hydro Protocol ticker is “HOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

