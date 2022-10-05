Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI – Get Rating) were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
Hydromer Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33.
About Hydromer
Hydromer, Inc invents, develops, patents, licenses, manufactures, and sells hydrophilic polymer-based products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Polymer Research and Medical Products. It offers medical coatings and services; medical hydrogel; cosmetic intermediaries; and anti-fog/anti-frost condensation control coating products.
