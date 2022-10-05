Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 20000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Identillect Technologies Stock Up 50.0 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.21 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.
About Identillect Technologies
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. The company offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology. It serves the accounting, education professional, financial, legal, medical, real estate, and resource industries in the United States and Mexico. Identillect Technologies Corp.
