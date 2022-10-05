IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IGMS shares. Bank of America started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of IGMS opened at $22.83 on Friday. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $970.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of -0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -5.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 5,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $95,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,660.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael D. Loberg acquired 5,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $114,208.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,684.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 5,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $95,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,660.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $622,107. 55.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 50,848 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 24,037 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

