Ignition Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (IC)

Ignition (IC) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Ignition has a total market cap of $12,058.89 and approximately $15.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004942 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.87 or 0.00752567 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000789 BTC.

About Ignition

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,572,375 coins and its circulating supply is 1,559,202 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org.

Ignition Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.