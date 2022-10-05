ImageCoin (IMG) Trading 59.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 20% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 59.2% lower against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $9,041.78 and approximately $724.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin’s total supply is 13,177,913 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

