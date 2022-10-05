Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,566 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 163,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,785,346. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

