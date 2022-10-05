Ingenta (LON:ING) Hits New 1-Year High at $109.50

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 109.50 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 109.21 ($1.32), with a volume of 7840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.23).

Ingenta Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.88 million and a P/E ratio of 929.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.41.

Ingenta Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Ingenta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Ingenta Company Profile

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to move content forward in marketplace for print and digital products, such as royalties, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

