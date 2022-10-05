Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Shares Bought by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF comprises about 0.8% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPRF. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $275,000. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF alerts:

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EPRF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.00. 27,799 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.09. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.