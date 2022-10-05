Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Purchases 30,700 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 30,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $199,857.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,478,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,155,080.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, October 5th, Jay Farner acquired 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,296.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Jay Farner acquired 31,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Jay Farner acquired 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Jay Farner acquired 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $199,872.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Jay Farner acquired 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,008.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Jay Farner acquired 26,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $200,075.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Jay Farner bought 26,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Jay Farner bought 26,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $199,598.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jay Farner bought 26,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $199,320.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Jay Farner bought 25,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,250.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

RKT traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,751,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,833. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.74. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,289,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.