Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Purchases 30,700 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 30,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $199,857.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,478,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,155,080.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Jay Farner acquired 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,296.00.
- On Friday, September 30th, Jay Farner acquired 31,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.00.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Jay Farner acquired 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00.
- On Monday, September 26th, Jay Farner acquired 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $199,872.00.
- On Friday, September 23rd, Jay Farner acquired 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,008.00.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Jay Farner acquired 26,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $200,075.00.
- On Monday, September 19th, Jay Farner bought 26,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.00.
- On Friday, September 16th, Jay Farner bought 26,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $199,598.00.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Jay Farner bought 26,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $199,320.00.
- On Monday, September 12th, Jay Farner bought 25,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,250.00.
Rocket Companies Stock Performance
RKT traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,751,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,833. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.74. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,289,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
