Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Purchases 3,300 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $21,483.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 397,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,436.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $21,452.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $21,590.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $21,280.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $21,514.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $21,452.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $21,895.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $21,364.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $21,518.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $21,895.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $21,546.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

NYSE RKT traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,752,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.74. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RKT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

