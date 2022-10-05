Insider Selling: Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Major Shareholder Sells 6,335 Shares of Stock

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Townsend Battery Partners, Llc sold 6,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $83,241.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,048,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,779,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Beam Global Stock Down 3.7 %

BEEM traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $12.58. 61,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,886. Beam Global has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $39.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81. The company has a market cap of $127.01 million, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 67.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Global

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEEM shares. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Beam Global from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEEM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,061,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Beam Global by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 45,665 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in Beam Global by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Beam Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. Institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Further Reading

