Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells 3,126 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $61,394.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,350.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.44. 199,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,811. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $991.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

