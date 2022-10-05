Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 44,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,536,138.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 777 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $68,321.61.

On Monday, August 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 6,612 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $546,283.44.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 497 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $32,041.59.

Impinj Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Impinj stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $89.28. 105,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,918. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.44 and a beta of 2.13. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 26.07%. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 753.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 32,397 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 47,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.