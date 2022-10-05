Insider Selling: Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Major Shareholder Sells 13,757 Shares of Stock

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 13,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $17,884.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,854,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,511,004.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 237,896 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $309,264.80.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 54,300 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $90,138.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 16,172 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $28,462.72.

Starry Group Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Starry Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.29. 202,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,464. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.54. Starry Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Starry Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,261,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Starry Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,353,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Starry Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Starry Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Starry Group to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Starry Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Starry Group to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starry Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

About Starry Group

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

